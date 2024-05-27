GCC stock markets fall as prospects of U.S. interest rate cuts drop

(MENAFN) Major stock markets across the Gulf region experienced a downturn on Sunday, with the Qatari index recording the most significant losses. This decline was attributed to diminishing expectations for a cut in US interest rates following robust economic data and hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. The Qatari index fell for the third consecutive day, dropping by 1.7 percent to reach 9,396 points, marking its lowest level in nearly seven months. Most stocks on the index registered losses, with notable declines observed in the shares of Industries Qatar, down by 1.3 percent, and Qatar National Bank, the largest in the Gulf region, which fell by 2.2 percent.



Similarly, the Saudi index experienced a decline of 1.2 percent, closing at 11,851 points, its lowest level in approximately four months. Losses were widespread across almost all sectors, with notable decreases seen in the shares of Al Rajhi Bank, the largest Islamic bank globally, which lost 1.4 percent, and Saudi Aramco, which fell by 1.7 percent. Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia, the owner of the oil giant, plans to sell billions of dollars' worth of shares in Aramco next June.



However, amidst the overall market decline, shares of Saudi Addis Holding bucked the trend by rising by 1.8 percent. This increase came after the company announced securing contracts to operate six land drilling rigs for the Kuwait Oil Company, valued at 2.42 billion riyals (USD645 million). Despite the challenging market conditions, this successful contract acquisition provided a boost to Saudi Addis Holding's shares, demonstrating the resilience of certain sectors amidst broader market fluctuations.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260599