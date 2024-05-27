Saudi Arabia assigns new ambassador to Syria, first in over 10 years

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has named Faisal Al Mujfel as its new ambassador to Syria, according to official reports on Sunday, marking a significant development in Arab efforts to mend relations with President Bashar Al Assad's government. The appointment of Al Mujfel reflects Riyadh's intention to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, as reported by the official Saudi news agency.



This move comes as part of broader Arab initiatives to reestablish connections with Syria, a process that faced challenges following the outbreak of civil unrest in 2011 and subsequent military conflict. Last year, several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, initiated efforts to normalize relations with Damascus, which had been strained since 2012 when Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Damascus in response to the Syrian government's crackdown on protests.



The Arab reconciliation with Syria has received backing from Russia but has yet to garner support from the United States. One of the key hurdles in this diplomatic thaw has been the issue of narcotics trafficking originating from areas controlled by Syrian government forces and pro-Iranian militias.



Southern Syria, under the control of the Assad regime, has become a primary source of narcotics, particularly the drug Captagon, which flows into Saudi Arabia through Jordan. While efforts to curb drug trafficking have been central to the normalization process, significant Gulf investment in Syria's reconstruction has yet to materialize.



President Al Assad has consistently denied any involvement in the narcotics trade, attributing it to neighboring countries without specifying them. In response, Jordan has bolstered security measures along its border with southern Syria, aided by support from the US and other Western allies, in an attempt to combat the flow of illicit substances.

