Europe`s new AI regulation is smothering

(MENAFN) Executives from Amazon and Meta have expressed significant concerns that the European Union's newly enacted artificial intelligence (AI) law may substantially hinder innovation. They contend that the perceived risks associated with AI technologies are greatly exaggerated.



The European Union's approval of the AI law last Tuesday coincided with the annual Viva Tech conference in Paris, where leading tech companies gathered. According to CNN, this legislation is poised to revolutionize how companies across Europe utilize AI, affecting a wide array of industries, including healthcare, security, and law enforcement.



As the first of its kind globally, the new law imposes extensive restrictions on the use of AI for what it classifies as "unacceptable" purposes, such as social bullying. Additionally, it introduces stringent transparency requirements, compelling major AI companies to disclose more detailed information on how these technologies are implemented in sensitive sectors like education and healthcare.



Yann LeCun, Meta's Chief AI Scientist, voiced his apprehension regarding the law's impact on AI research and development. He highlighted that certain provisions within the European AI law, as well as similar regulations elsewhere, impose limitations on AI R&D. "I don't think it's a good idea," he stated, underscoring the potential adverse effects on innovation.



Notably, LeCun, a renowned pioneer in AI, does not share the widespread concerns about AI eventually surpassing human intelligence. He commented, "I don't think that will happen soon. I don't think it's going to be dangerous, at least for now."



However, LeCun did acknowledge that AI systems are likely to become "much smarter" in the future. When that occurs, he believes that implementing appropriate regulatory measures will be necessary. For the time being, he argues that it is premature to enforce such stringent regulations.



This ongoing debate underscores the inherent tension between promoting innovation in AI and ensuring its responsible and ethical development and application. As AI technology continues to advance, striking the right balance between regulation and innovation presents a significant challenge for both policymakers and industry leaders.

