E-wallet usage increase by 6 times in 4 past years

(MENAFN) The adoption of mobile payment systems via e-wallets in Jordan has seen an extraordinary sixfold increase over the last four years, as reported by the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (Jopac). According to the latest data, the value of payments in April skyrocketed to 431 million dinars, a dramatic leap from the 62.5 million dinars recorded in April 2020, indicating a phenomenal 590 percent growth.



This significant rise in payment value aligns with a substantial increase in the number of users; currently, over 2.3 million Jordanians are utilizing mobile payment systems through e-wallets. The transactions facilitated by the "Jumobi" platform span a wide range of services, including money transfers, withdrawals, purchases, and deposits.



Monthly reports analyzed by Al-Ghad from Jopac reveal that the value of payments through "Jumobi" reached an impressive 431 million dinars in April, which is an increase of 368.5 million dinars over the past four years. The reports further break down the distribution of these payments: money transfer services constitute approximately 85 percent of the total value, withdrawal services account for about 7 percent, deposit services represent around 5.6 percent, and procurement services make up about 3 percent.



Additionally, the number of transactions processed through "Jumobi" set a new record in April, with approximately 4.2 million movements. This represents a staggering 542 percent growth over four years, a significant rise from the 654,000 transactions recorded through the Wallet system in the same timeframe.



This surge in e-wallet usage underscores the rapid growth and increasing adoption of digital financial services in Jordan. It reflects broader trends towards digitalization in financial transactions and the growing dependence on mobile payment systems for various financial activities.

