Crypto Market Struggles With Downtrend, Ethereum Tests Resistance

Crypto market capitalisation rose 6.2% in seven days to $2.57 trillion, approaching the area of this year's highs above $2.7 trillion. Bitcoin's price, like the overall market capitalisation chart, tests the upper boundary of the downward range that has been in force since March.

The break of this downtrend is the ability to consolidate above the last local high. For the crypto market, this is the $2.63 trillion area, and for Bitcoin, it is $71.6K. An alternative negative scenario suggests a return to the lower end of the range, just above $2.12 trillion and around $60K for Bitcoin.

Ethereum has not abandoned its attempt to overcome $4000, hovering above $3900 early in the day on Monday. The ability to overcome this psychologically important round level could quickly take the price to the highs of November 2021, in the $4600-4800 area.