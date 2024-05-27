DP World, Saudi Ports Authority to launch USD250M logistics park project in Jeddah

(MENAFN) The Dubai Ports World Group (DP World) and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have announced the launch of a significant project to construct a logistics park affiliated with DP World Group within the Jeddah Islamic Port. Valued at up to 900 million Saudi riyals (approximately USD250 million), this project aims to provide cutting-edge storage and distribution facilities, ultimately bolstering trade flow capabilities not only within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but also across the wider region. The announcement was reported by the Emirates News Agency, WAM.



Set to be the largest integrated logistics zone in the Kingdom, the new facility will span an impressive area of up to 415 thousand square meters. It will feature expansive yards dedicated to multi-purpose warehouses, covering an area of up to 185,000 square meters, along with 390,000 storage platforms. These facilities are strategically designed to ensure the seamless movement of goods to and from Jeddah, a vital hub for regional trade.



Established in 2022 under a 30-year concession contract, the project will undergo development in two phases and is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025. Notably, the facility is envisioned as a model of sustainable innovation, transcending its role as a mere storage site. As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, the storage warehouses will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant capable of generating 20 megawatts of renewable energy. This integration of renewable energy technology underscores the project's dedication to eco-friendly practices and logistical efficiency, setting a precedent for sustainable development in the region's logistics sector.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260568