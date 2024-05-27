Israeli delegation takes trip to Washington in attempt to move frozen weapons agreement

(MENAFN) In the pre-dawn hours of Monday, the well-regarded Hebrew newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively working to thwart a burgeoning prisoner exchange deal before it can come to fruition. Drawing on information from informed sources, the report highlights Netanyahu's challenging position within the war council, where he is currently in the minority concerning the prisoner swap proposal.



The sources indicate that the only offer currently being considered is a comprehensive deal focused on repatriating all prisoners. This proposal, which stands as the sole option on the table, underscores its critical importance and the urgency with which it is being debated.



In a related development, an Israeli delegation, led by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, is scheduled to travel to Washington. The main goal of this visit is to reactivate a previously frozen arms deal. Additionally, the security delegation aims to finalize further arms agreements essential for meeting Israel's defense requirements.



These unfolding events highlight the intricate dynamics within the Israeli government and the strategic decisions it faces concerning national security and international relations. The interplay between the potential prisoner exchange deal and the ongoing arms negotiations in Washington illustrates the multifaceted challenges and strategic considerations confronting Israeli leadership at this pivotal moment.

MENAFN27052024000045015687ID1108260567