Turkish main stock shows 0.23 percent surge on Monday’s open

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened the trading week on Monday with a slight increase, starting at 10,701.24 points. This uptick represented a rise of 0.23 percent or 24.58 points compared to the previous close, signaling a positive start for investors. However, this followed a decline experienced on Friday, where the BIST 100 index fell by 1.07 percent to 10,676.65 points, with a daily transaction volume totaling 89 billion Turkish liras (USD2.76 billion). Despite this, market analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the overall performance of the Turkish stock market.



In the realm of currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 32.1840 as of 10:20 a.m. (0720GMT). Similarly, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 34.9440, and the GBP/TRY rate at 40.0180. These rates remained relatively stable during the early trading hours, reflecting the resilience of the Turkish lira amidst global economic uncertainties. Additionally, the stability in exchange rates provides a favorable environment for both domestic and international investors, contributing to the overall confidence in the Turkish economy.



Furthermore, investors are closely monitoring the performance of key commodities in the global market. The price of gold per ounce was reported at USD2,340.95, indicating a steady demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Similarly, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.05, reflecting ongoing supply constraints and geopolitical risks in major oil-producing regions. These global market trends play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment and market dynamics in Turkey, as market participants adjust their investment strategies accordingly.

