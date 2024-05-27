EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

EV Digital Invest AG expands its offering to include investments in renewable energies

27.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

EV Digital Invest AG expands its offering to include investments in renewable energies





Expansion of the investment offering in response to the continuously increasing investor interest in sustainable investment solutions.

Strategic partnership with project developer and owner of renewable energy plants Green FOX Energy. First solar project will be available to interested investors on the investment platform from Monday, May 27, 12:00 pm.

Berlin, 27. May 2024. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the two online investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", is offering a new investment product in the sustainability growth segment with its first solar project. This expands real estate investments from the residential, office and logistics asset classes, for example, to include real estate investments with a focus on renewable energies. In future, investors will be able to invest in a wide range of sustainable real estate projects on the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" platform. The five energy-efficient logistics parks in cooperation with strategic partner DFI Real Estate since 2022 marked the start of sustainable investments. With a project volume of around EUR 25 million, "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" has already facilitated sustainable investments of around EUR 200 million in this way. The "Solarpark Eyendorf" project now marks the company's entry into renewable energy real estate investments.



The expansion of the range of green investments gives investors the opportunity to diversify their investments even more broadly and to participate in the transformation of the energy infrastructure. EV Digital Invest AG, on the other hand, is benefiting from the rapid growth of renewable energies thanks to its diversified product portfolio, while at the same time reducing its dependence on developments in other asset classes of the real estate market. With e.g. solar financing projects , in particular non-movable tangible assets, a further asset class is being developed in the real estate sector. A major advantage here is that EV Digital Invest AG can build on established processes. The extensive two-stage review process continues to form the basis for the new offering, with each project being reviewed by external, renowned experts in addition to the internal analysis.



Marc Laubenheimer, CEO of EV Digital Invest AG , explains: "Green investments are becoming increasingly popular. We are noticing this not least in the high demand for our sustainable logistics real estate projects. For this reason, we now want to take the next step and expand our range of corresponding investments. I am delighted that we have gained a professional and reliable cooperation partner for this in Green FOX Energy. With stable framework conditions and good growth prospects, the market for renewable energies offers attractive opportunities for project developers and investors alike."



Strategic partnership with Green FOX Energy

Green FOX Energy develops and builds renewable energy plants in order to hold or sell them, primarily in the long term. As part of the strategic cooperation now concluded between Green FOX Energy and EV Digital Invest AG, investors will be able to invest in promising projects via the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" platform. The focus of the cooperation is on investments in solar projects in Germany, although an expansion of the offering to include other energy sources and markets is certainly conceivable. Green FOX Energy's project pipeline is well filled with around 2 gigawatt peak. The track record of photovoltaic systems built since the end of the 1990s is already more than 2.5 gigawatt. Green FOX Energy is part of the FOX Group, an entrepreneurial, independent Hamburg-based investment company and company builder in the fields of real estate, infrastructure, renewable energies and digital business models.



Sven Meißner, Managing Director of Green FOX Energy , explains the kick-off project: "The planned solar park near Eyendorf in Lower Saxony is an outstanding example of our efforts to create sustainable energy infrastructure. What sets this project apart is, among other things, the technological infrastructure, the high solar radiation values at the location and the topographical features. With around 25,000 solar modules, a total output of around 15 megawatt peak is to be achieved. This will supply around 4,600 households with clean electricity per year and save around 10,700 tons of carbon dioxide." Further information on this project is available to interested investors on the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" internet platform.



Diversified investment with renewable energies

The projects offered on the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" platform have different stages of development and investment volumes in order to offer investors as broad an investment spectrum as possible. In order to provide investors with increased access to attractive investments with a short minimum investment term, renewable energy projects with terms of around 12 months are to be offered on the digital platform. The further development also offers new opportunities for project developers - and closes the financing gap between the developer's equity and bank financing.



Karl Poerschke, COO of EV Digital Invest AG , adds: "We are offering our customers the opportunity to become part of the energy transition. In doing so, we are expanding our investor base to include new target groups for whom sustainability is important in addition to an attractive risk-return ratio for their investments. Investors can invest from as little as 100 euros and know exactly where their money is going. For example, they can find out how much CO2 is saved by the respective projects. This expansion of our product portfolio is also charming because it fits seamlessly into existing analysis processes - we continue to focus on the highest quality standards through our two-stage analysis process and the involvement of renowned external experts."



Expansion of commitment to renewable energies planned

Advances in key technologies and government subsidies have significantly reduced the cost of renewable energies and given them a strong boost. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects electricity generation from renewable energy sources to increase by more than 60 percent by 2026. Against this backdrop, EV Digital Invest AG is tapping into a market with significant growth potential by expanding its offering.





About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes – from real estate investments in various asset classes, a call money account and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets. Under the“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over EUR 247 million in investment volume.



Under the brand“Digital Invest Assets”, the company also offers digital investment opportunities unrelated to real estate. The offering includes a call money account, efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and growth as well as individual investment solutions – tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

Contact :

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

