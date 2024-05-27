EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

YOC AG achieves 36% increase in Revenue in the first quarter of 2024

YOC AG achieves 36% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024 Berlin, May 27, 2024

– The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) was able to increase its consolidated revenue by 36% to 7.1 million EUR (Q1/2023: 5,2 Mio. EUR) in the first three months of the current financial year 2024. The revenue growth of the YOC Group follows the positive developments in existing markets, the introduction of the VIS.X® platform in new markets, as well as the provision of new trading technologies, advertising products, and digital inventory sources. The organic growth of the YOC Group amounted to 25%. The company YOC Finland Oy (formerly Noste Media Oy), which was consolidated for the first time on March 21, 2023, contributed approximately 30% to the overall growth. At the same time, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* increased by 0.4 million EUR to 0.7 million EUR (3M/2023: 0,3 Mio. EUR). The resulting consolidated net income amounted to 0.2 million EUR (3M/2023: 0,0 Mio. EUR). Thus, the steady increase in the company's profitability continued in the current financial year 2024. The progress of the YOC Group is based on the strategy to position the in-house VIS.X® platform as the technological trading platform for high-impact advertising formats in the digital advertising market. The financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 developed in line with the company's budget planning and are thus within the scope of the overall annual guidance for 2024. Sebastian Bauermann, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of YOC AG , stated:“The investments in our VIS.X® platform, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize media trading in real-time, are increasingly noticeable in the scaling of our business model. The growth trend of the YOC Group, driven by our technology platform VIS.X®, will continue throughout the rest of the year 2024.” *EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2023 (available at: )

About YOC YOC is a

technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we

enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X®

and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to

increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X®

platform. The company has been a

pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.



