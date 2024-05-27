Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to THE NAGA GROUP AGCompany Name: THE NAGA GROUP AGISIN: DE000A161NR7Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 27.05.2024Target price: EUR 1.20Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowEGM approved merger with CAPEX chg est. & PT Topic: During the recently held extraordinary general meeting, NAGAreceived the approval for the merger with CAPEX with a 99.81% majority. Asthe pending regulatory change of control process is rather a formality, weadjust our estimates, now fully reflecting the merger with CAPEX. For FY24we now expect: Sales of € 77.8m, resulting from 15.9m transactions (eNuW) and an avg per trade of € 4.9 (eNuw). Apart from the technical impact of themerger, the stronger trading figures from peers that indicate an upswing ofcustomer activity in the market, paired with cross-selling potentialsbetween NAGA and CAPEX, are driving sales. The number of active customers(eNuW: 46k) and trading volumes (eNuW: € 340bn; € 21.4k per trade) shoulddevelop accordingly. EBITDA is expected to come in at a solid € 10.1m, thanks to the strongtopline development as well as anticipated synergy effects. Whilemanagement expects an OPEX reduction of some € 10m, we are a bit moreconservative, anticipating only € 8.5m (eNuW: marketing spending: € 4m,personnel expenses: € 2.5m, other operating expenses € 2m). EBT is seen atnegative € 0.7m. Despite the fact, that the merger looks like an unfavourable deal forexisting shareholder due to its dilutive nature(existing shareholderspossess only 25% of all outstanding shares post merger and the outstandingconvertible bond as well as management's long-term incentive scheme coulddilute them further), the growth potential of the joint Group is huge: In2026, management plans to generate USD 250m in sales with 40% EBITDAmargins. While we think this is a rather optimistic scenario, the past hasalready shown that an incremental positive change in the sentiment couldhave an enormous effect on the P&L of NAGA. The leverage of the joint Groupcould even scale this effect. Still, in our base case scenario weconservatively only anticipating € 98m in sales and an EBITDA € 20m (20%EBITDA margin), leaving room for positive surprises. In light of the revitalization of customer activity in the brokerage space,paired with cross-selling and synergy effects arising from the merger, wesee significant growth potential again. BUY with a new PT of € 1.20 (old: € 1.30), based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

