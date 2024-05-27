Pune Machine Tool Expo And FACTEQ 2024 To Power Manufacturing Advancements In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The third edition of Pune Machine Tool Expo (PMTX) and the first edition of the Factory Equipment Expo (FACTEQ), organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) was inaugurated, 25 May 2024.



PMTX and FactEQ 2024 kicks off at Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center





Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman & Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Private Limited, and Mr. Amol Nagar, Executive Director - Global Supply Chain GE Aerospace, Cincinnati OH, were the Guests of Honour. Mr. S. S. Survase, Joint Director of Industries, Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra was the Special Guest.





Mr. Rajendra. S. Rajamane, President, IMTMA, Ms. Mohini Kelkar, Vice President, IMTMA, Mr. Rajesh Mandlik, Chairman - IMTMA Regional Council (West), and Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA also presided over the inauguration.





The expo being held at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center will conclude on 28 May 2024. Around 230 exhibitors from various regions of India are showcasing their technologies and solutions in metal cutting, metal forming, and factory equipment, offering an unparalleled platform for industry players to explore and network.





Earlier speaking at the inauguration, Mr. S. S. Survase said that Maharashtra is currently the largest GDP state as it contributes more than 15% to the Indian economy. The Government of Maharashtra is working towards the development of MSMEs, and a special cell is being set up for facilitating large and small investments including foreign investments. There are about 18,000 industrial units that are exporting and there is big potential for industries to invest, the state government would extend all possible support.





Mr. Amol Nagar said that GE is a major player in the aerospace manufacturing segment having a market share of more than 60%.

He added that the aviation industry's best practices could be emulated by manufacturing industries, especially on safety, quality, EHS, etc.





Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper talked about the legacy of Cooper Corporation, their long-term association with the Indian machine tool industry, and how the company has evolved from component manufacturing to engines and tractors over the years. Mr. Cooper commended IMTMA for its exceptional contributions to India's growth.





Speaking about the expo, Mr. Rajendra S. Rajamane said,“The Pune Machine Tool Expo is held to connect with industries at the regional level so that the cutting-edge technologies are taken to the doorsteps of the industries for their sustainable development. IMTMA has a significant presence of members in the Western region, specifically in Maharashtra and the Association works closely with the government to support the growth of industries in the state.” He added,“The expo has doubled in size and this is the largest machine tool show in the region.”





For more information about the events, visit and facteq .





About IMTMA

IMTMA formed in 1946 is the apex body and single point of contact for the machine tool industry in India. IMTMA plays an active role in the growth and development of the machine tool industry in India through a wide range of initiatives such as policy advocacy, export promotion, trade fairs, mega events, training, seminars, technology missions, publications, etc.