Skyview By Empyrean And K.A Sports & Events Successfully Host India's Most Beautiful Hill Race - Patnitop Marathon 4.0 In Jammu's Patnitop On May 26

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jammu | New Delhi, India

The Patnitop Marathon's fourth edition was sponsored by Skyview by Empyrean and organized by K.A. Sports and Events, a company founded by Iron Man 140.6 miles triathlete Kapil Arora, with support from the Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism. The marathon received over 500+ participants from 14 states registered for the competitive 21.1 km half-marathon and 10km race under four age categories: 18-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-55 years, and 55+ years.

Skyview by Empyrean , India's leading sustainable mobility and tourism infrastructure destination, ushered in the 4th edition of India's most beautiful hill race - the Patnitop Marathon 4.0 - on May 26th with much aplomb. It was organized by K.A. Sports and Events, a company founded by Iron Man 140.6 miles triathlete Kapil Arora, with support from the Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.



Patnitop Marathon Flagoff





Brigadier Shantanu Kashyap, Sena Medal, Brig Aviation HQ, Northern Command, graced the event as the chief guest. Whereas several dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner Udhampur – Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS, Joint Director Tourism – Ms Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, and CEO Patnitop Development Authority – Sh. Devender Singh Bhau, JKAS, were also present on the occasion.





Winners of Patnitop Marathon





This iconic edition celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and promoted the importance of health and fitness among people of all age groups. It also drew over 500 participants from 48 cities and 14 states and union territories across the country.





“I want to congratulate all organizers for successfully organizing Patnitop 4.0. I am sure this will help in promoting Patnitop across India. Additionally, such events also adhere to the objectives of Fit-India movement. I wish all the participants who have come from various locations all the very best,” said Ms. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur - Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS.





Runners participated under four age categories: 18-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-55 years, and 55+ years in the competitive 21.1km half marathon and 10km run. The non-competitive 5-km run was open to participants of 5 years and above.





The winners of the various categories were:

Winners List - Category Male - Distance 21km Age Group 18-35 Age Group 35-45 Age Group 45-55 Age Group 55 above Position Name Position Name Position Name Position Name 1st Ritik Sharma 1st Vijay Sharma 1st Hemanshu Prakash

1st Ajay Gondotra 2nd Suhail Bhat 2nd Samvit Sharma 2nd Vinod Godbole 2nd O.P. Sharma 3rd Sitanshu Sharma 3rd Prakash Kumar 3rd Rohit Jain 3rd Er. Satpal Kalsi





Winners List - Category Female - Distance 21Km Age Group 18-35 Age Group 35-45 Age Group 45-55 Position Name Position Name Position Name 1st Rimpi Devi 1st Sunita Yadav 1st Bhavna Salathia 2nd Nandita Bayan 2nd Shilpa Chaku Handoo 2nd Sonali Pathak 3rd Palak Malhi 3rd Shalini Gupta

Winners List - Category Male - Distance 10Km Age Group 18-35 Age Group 35-45 Age Group 45-55 Age Group 55 above Position Name Position Name Position Name Position Name 1st Brij Bhushan 1st Abhishek Sharma 1st Mohammad Yahya Khan 1st Anil Katoch 2nd Balvinder Singh 2nd Parveez Khan 2nd Rohit Sadhotra 2nd Prem Kumar 3rd Pankaj Kumar 3rd Shabir Ahmed Khan 3rd Bhushan Sharma 3rd Bali Subhash

Winners List - Category Female - Distance 10Km Age Group 18-35 Age Group 35-45 Age Group 45-55 Age Group 55 above Position Name Position Name Position Name Position Name 1st Mandeep Kour 1st Prerna Sharma 1st Manminder Kaur 1st Rekha Katoch 2nd Anadika Thakur 2nd Asima Raj 2nd Shipra Aggarwal 2nd Seloni Khajuria 3rd Rajni Rajput 3rd Shweta Mittal 3rd Sonia Sawhney 3rd Anita Gupta





“Being a premium destination that represents adventure, luxury, nature, and sustainability, hosting the annual Patnitop Marathon is a natural extension of what we represent at Skyview by Empyrean. We are delighted to have hosted this chapter of the race in association with Mr. Kapil Arora. The scenic run offered participants an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Himalayan region while challenging themselves physically. We hope they thoroughly enjoyed setting new personal records against the beautiful backdrop of the Jammu hills,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Group Director at FIL Industries Private Limited .





Participants received an official t-shirt, a finisher's medal, a post-race breakfast, a sports drink, race day photos, and a digital certificate. Furthermore, each runner could avail themselves of a complimentary two-way gondola ride on the race day.





About Skyview by Empyrean

Empyrean Skyview Projects (A unit of FIL Industries Private Limited) is the nomenclature for the unit of FIL Industries that undertakes the development of sustainable mobility and tourism infrastructure projects. Founded in July 2019, Skyview by Empyrean is a mountain harbour that houses exhilarating experiences including a world class gondola (ropeway), adventure activities, delectable dining, luxury accommodation, and an artisanal boutique shop – 'Hands of Gold' that curates regional artefacts and products all in the lap of the beautiful Sanget-Patnitop valley, Jammu & Kasmir.





This luxe outdoor haven nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, only an hour and a half drive from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra, offers guests the best-in-class-services and world-class infrastructure while celebrating nature through its green tourism initiatives.





The company's flagship property spread across 22 acres, is the single largest investment in tourism in the state and the largest non-road public-private partnership. It houses luxury rooms and suites where guests can enjoy a mélange of exciting mountain experiences, including a ride in Skyview Gondola (ropeway) . Skyview Gondola is India's highest (in terms of ground clearance) and CEN (European) certified Gondola. The 2.8km thrilling ride from Sanget to Patnitop is completed in 10-13 minutes. Skyview offers its guests best-in-class service and dining options prepared by Skyview's highly decorated F&B team.





Skyview By Empyrean is a Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) certified company. It is compliant with the parameters of Sustainable & Responsible Tourism as practiced by RTSOI and set as a standard by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. These include promoting sustainability management, as well as socio-economic, cultural, and environmental sustainability.





It also offers adventure sports, curated itineraries for long and short treks, mountain biking, archery, all-terrain vehicles, trails to pristine campsites, and calm nature walks with naturalists and trekking specialists to ensure every guided experience is memorable.





Skyview by Empyrean has won several accolades for its niche services and offerings, including the 'Best Adventure Tourism Destination 2019' by FICCI and Ernst & Young; the 'Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination 2021' award by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA); the 'Resort Destination of the Year 2021' by India International Travel Mart; 'India's First Sustainable Eco-friendly Responsible Tourism Lifestyle Destinations' by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA) in 2022 ; and the 'Pathfinder Award for Adventure Infrastructure Innovation' by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in December 2023.