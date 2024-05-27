Israel Airstrike Hits Refugee Camp In Gaza Kills 35 Including Children. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Sunday killed at least 35 people, mostly women and children, and injured dozens more, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a CNN report cited. The area that was hit is a refugee camp for displaced people said in a statement,“There is no hospital in Rafah with enough capacity to take this number of killed and injured, causing confusion among ambulance teams on where to transfer them.”Israeli occupation army recognised areas as safe zone: Gaza govt officeVideos that were posted on social media showed that the area that had been targeted included a large container used as a shelter for dozens of families, surrounded by hundreds of tents. Paramedics and firefighters responded to a large fire, extinguishing flames and providing medical care to families.
Earlier, Israeli occupation army had recognised the areas as safe zone and urged displaced people to take shelter here, Gaza's government office told CNN were killed in airstrike: IDFMeanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike and said that it struck a \"Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating a short while ago.\"IDF posted in X, \"An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating a short while ago. The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, through the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas' use of the area. The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.\"It further claimed that terrorists who were killed in the airstrike include Hamas Chief of Staff in Judea and SamariaIn a post on X, IDF stated, \"Eliminated in the precise airstrike in northwest Rafah: Hamas Chief of Staff in Judea and Samaria and an additional senior Hamas official. Terrorist #1: Yassin Rabia Rabia managed the entirety of Hamas' terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, transferred funds to terrorist targets and planned Hamas terrorist attacks throughout Judea and Samaria.\"\"He also carried out numerous attacks, in which IDF soldiers were killed. Terrorist #2: Khaled Nagar. Nagar, a senior official in Hamas' Judea and Samaria Headquarters, directed shooting attacks and other terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria and transferred funds intended for Hamas' terrorist activities in Gaza. He also carried out several deadly terrorist attacks in which IDF soldiers were killed,\" it added.
The airstrike was reported after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and parts of central Israel on Sunday after rockets were fired at the city, according to the Israeli health ministry, CNN reported.
MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108260472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.