North Korea Give Notice Of Plan To Launch Spy Satellite Into Orbit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " North Korea has given Japan notice that it intends to launch a rocket to deploy a satellite soon, Kyodo said, attempting to send its second spy probe into orbit after its first successful launch in November. The launch window will be through June 4, Kyodo said early Monday. North Korea has said it wants to use spy satellites to keep an eye on US forces in the region, while Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have said the launches can help Pyongyang's missile program and are a violation United Nations Security Council resolutions. Japan, the US and South Korea agreed they will urge North Korea not to launch the satellite, Kyodo reported separately.

Kim's regime last launched a rocket in November to deploy a spy satellite, after two failed attempts earlier that year. The satellite has been placed in orbit, the US and others have said. Pyongyang claims the probe has taken photos of sites including the White House, Pentagon and US military bases in Guam. The notification comes after China, Japan and South Korea on Sunday began their first three-way summit since 2019 in Seoul. Japan and South Korea have long sought China to use its role as the biggest benefactor to Pyongyang to rein in Kim Jong Un's atomic ambitions. It also comes after South Korea deployed its second domestically made spy satellite in orbit on April 8 from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, enabling it to keep closer tabs on threats from the likes of its nuclear-armed neighbor. Leader Kim Jong Un aims to launch three spy satellites in 2024, the official Korean Central News Agency reported after a policy-setting meeting of top officials on the last days of December.

By placing another spy satellite into orbit, the North Korean leader can demonstrate to his top cadres and his people that the country's military is making great strides in being able to keep an eye on the US, reinforcing the message in propaganda that its expansion is essential to prevent an invasion from American forces. Kim has made placing multiple spy satellites in orbit a priority and went to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin, who pledged to assist Pyongyang with its ambitions for its space program.

With assistance from Soo-Hyang Choi. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

