Delhi Hospital Fire: License Expired In March, Unqualified Doctors, No Extinguishers - What Led To Death Of 7 Babies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi hospital fire: As a pall of gloom descended upon seven families who lost their children in a massive fire at Delhi hospital, shocking details of negligence on the part of the owner have come to the fore.

At least seven newborn babies died at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. Most parents got to know about the incident and death of their child on Sunday through the news or closed ones as neither the hospital nor police informed them Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said that the NOC issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital expired on March 31 Read: 'Came to know through news, friend': Fathers of two babies killed in Delhi hospital fire share their plightDCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said that the NOC issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital expired on March 31 to ANI, Chaudhary said that the hospital had installed over 10 beds, when it had permission for only five beds. Whereas, 12 newborns were admitted at the time of the incident, Delhi Police also said that the doctors at the facility were not qualified to treat a newborn child in need of Neo-Natal Incentive care, as they were BAMS degree holders only.\"There were no fire extinguishers installed in the hospital in case of an eruption of fire. There is no emergency exit in the hospital in case of any emergency,\" ANI quoted Delhi police as saying, police have arrested hospital owner Naveen Khichi, and Dr Akash who was on duty to reports, in 2021, Khichi was booked for alleged mistreatment of a newborn during treatment, and at that time, it was discovered that the hospital was not registered under the Delhi Nursing Home Act, Delhi government has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry into the Vivek Vihar New Born Baby Care Hospital Fire incident Chief Secretary, Revenue and Divisional Commissioner DDMA, Ashwani Kumar directed Shahadra District Magistrate and District Disaster Management Authority to inquire about the fire tragedy Read | Delhi hospital fire: Owner of New Born Baby Care has history of criminal negligence, says reportEarlier in the day, Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Department said that there were some oxygen cylinders, because of which the blast took place six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital.

MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108260462