12 Injured As Turbulence Hits Doha-Dublin Qatar Airways Flight


5/27/2024 4:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Twelve people were reported injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence, Dublin Airport authorities said on Sunday plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew ... reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” Dublin Airport said in a statement the passengers were assessed for injury before they disembarked from the aircraft.
“Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital,” the airport said, adding that the return flight to Doha will operate as normal today afternoon, albeit with a delay.
“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon,” they added.
Five days ago, a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

