Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 670 Estimated Dead As 150-Plus Houses Buried

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Over 670 people have been estimated to have lost their lives after massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, on Sunday Enga province was almost completely obliterated when the landslide struck in the early hours, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.“They are estimating that more than 670 people (are) under the soil at the moment,” Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the UN migration agency's mission told AP UN agency's representative said that there are an estimated 150-plus houses now buried Sunday evening, only five bodies and a leg of a sixth victim had been recovered reported that 1,250 people have been displaced and more than 250 houses nearby have been abandoned by the inhabitants, who had taken temporary shelter with their relatives and friends.\"Land is still sliding, rocks are falling, ground soil is cracking due to constant increased pressure and ground water is running thus the area is posing an extreme risk for everyone,\" Aktoprak said.

