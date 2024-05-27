Rajkot's TRP Game Zone Manager Arrested, FIR Against 6 Partners

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day after the tragic TRP game zone fire incident, the Rajkot police arrested the entertainment facility's manager, Nitin Jain, reported PTI Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil confirmed that the police also arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki, a partner in the Raceway Enterprise, which operated the TRP game zone READ: Rajkot, Delhi Fire News LiveThe police also registered an FIR against Dhaval Corporation proprietor Dhaval Thakkar, Raceway Enterprise partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakashchand Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed), as per the FIR READ: Rajkot gaming zone fire: Stock of petrol, one exit point and no fire NOC - What we know so farAccording to the FIR, the accused persons erected a 50-metre-wide and 60-metre-long structure using metal sheet fabrication, which reached a height of around two stories, to create a game zone FIR added that they did not have proper firefighting equipment and had not obtained the local fire department's no-objection certificate (NOC).Though two accused in the FIR have been arrested, the crime branch has formed four teams to capture the four absconding accused. The probe has been handed over to the crime branch and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Rajkot police headed by Joint Additional Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhary, added Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava Gujarat government has also formed a five-member SIT headed by state Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi to probe the incident READ: Rajkot fire news: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of gaming zone accidentEarlier, 27 persons were killed in a tragic fire incident on Saturday at Rajkot's TRP game zone in the Nana Mava locality. All the accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder:State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to each injured. In comparison, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased.

With agency inputs.

