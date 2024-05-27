Delhi Hospital Fire: Police Apprehends Owner Of New Born Baby Care

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delhi hospital fire: Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended the owner of New Born Baby Care in which at least seven babies lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in the hospital on Saturday night hospital is owned by Dr Naveen Khichi who had fled to Jaipur after the incident.(This is a developing story)

