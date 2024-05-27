Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Says It Fired 'Large Rocket Barrage' At Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Sunday said it had launched a \"large rocket barrage\" at Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv, news agency AFP reported a post on Telegram, the Hamas armed wing said they had targeted Tel Aviv \"with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians\".Meanwhile, Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Rafah, where Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been battling Palestinian militants IDF said that \"a number of the projectiles were intercepted \" by Israeli air defences.



