'Came To Know Through News, Friend': Fathers Of Two Babies Killed In Delhi Hospital Fire Share Their Plight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"I saved money for the baby. I did not know that she would die,\" said a teary-eyed father of a 12-day-old baby who died in a massive fire at a baby care centre in Delhi on Saturday night their plights, the fathers of the two babies, who died in the incident, said that they learned about the incident from the news and friends least seven babies died in a fire at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital Read: Delhi hospital fire: 7 newborns die of suffocation, PM announces ex gratia of ₹2 lakh\"I did not have knowledge of the incident. A friend informed me that there was an explosion in the baby care centre. I did not get any information either from the hospital or the police. I called the hospital but did no one responded to calls and then I rushed here,\" Anjaan's father told PTI father blamed the hospital and the nursing home which referred them added that he had been depositing ₹10 to 15 thousand on a daily basis for baby's treatment, and so far deposited nearly ₹2 lakh.\"I did not know that she won't be alive during the visiting time at 2pm on Sunday bereaved father also requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure justice. I had saved money for the baby. I did not know that she would die.\"Also Read: Rajkot, Delhi Fire News Live Updates: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of gaming zone fire accidentRitik, the father of 9-day-old baby, a resident of Bulandshahr and a farmer by profession, said that he came to know about the incident through news.\"My infant suffered oxygen-related difficulties. He was admitted to the hospital on May 20. I learned about the incident from the news. The baby was nine days old,\" Ritik explained went on to say that he has spent between 70,000 and 80,000 rupees so far, and the hospital bears responsibility CM Kejriwal assured strict action against whoever is responsible for negligence, Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Department said that it is most likely that the baby care centre did not possess a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased.

