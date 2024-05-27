Hyderabad Man Buys Flat Near Graveyard, Netizens Say 'They Don't Disturb Much'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hyderabad man shared on social media that he noticed a graveyard in the eye's view of a new flat he bought in the Miyapur area. He also shared his concerns about the effect it would have on the resale value in the future, however, took a hilarious dig at the post and commented that the spirits don't disturb much Hyderabad man's post on Reddit read:“I booked an under-construction flat in Miyapur. Before booking, I visited the site 2-3 times and liked everything, including the balcony view.”Also read: Indian chef Padam Vyas seen with empty stall in Australia; netizens react, 'What a shame'“But yesterday, I noticed a graveyard far away from the property. Now, I can't unsee it and feel a bit concerned,” it added his concerns, the man posted:“Should I be worried about this? Will this affect the resale value of my flat in the future? Thanks for your help!”Also read: Thieves use bike to steal goods from moving truck, netizens draw Dhoom parallel“Grave mistake,” commented a Reddit user. Another commented,“Don't worry bro we lived next to one for 3 years! They don't disturb much!”It's good for loneliness, said another user.“It's not that big of a deal. The spirits just want to talk to you max twice per day. It's good for combating loneliness.”“Basically you literally have the most peaceful and quiet neighbor's. I really don't see the issue here,” one user commented read: Nazi salute, racist song at Germany club: Viral video sparks reactions from social media, netizens say 'not surprised'A user also tried to scare the man saying,“Nothing to worry. They will knock at your door sometimes at 3am and you will see scratch marks on your windows with blood writing. Otherwise they are pretty chill neighbours.”Another user said that having a graveyard in the neighbourhood is one of the calmest things to have.“I grew up besides a graveyard, and trust me it's one of the calmest neighbourhood.”“Many ghosts in miyapur, and possibly in your flat too. There is one solution to this. Invite Hyderabad people group and party hard, ghosts hate us,” another added.



