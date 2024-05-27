Swati Maliwal Claims Getting Rape And Death Threats After Video By Youtuber Dhruv Rathee, Shares Screenshots

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid ongoing political slugfest over the alleged assault on her by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday alleged that she is getting rape and death threats alleged that the threats got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against her Read: Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody till May 28Sharing some screenshots of alleged threats, the AAP MP claimed that she tried her best to reach out to Dhruv Rathee to tell him her version but he ignored her calls and messages Delhi police in her post, Maliwal said that in any case, if something happens to her, we know who all instigated it.\"After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of charachter assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats,\" Maliwal said in a post on X.Also Read: 'Some might call her BJP agent': Swati Maliwal as Nirbhaya's mother stands by AAP MP in 'assault' caseMaliwal also claimed that the AAP leadership is trying to intimidate her into withdrawing her complaint.\"The manner in which the entire party machinery and it supporters have attempted to vilify and shame me, speaks volumes on their stand on women issues,\" Maliwal said her post, the former DCW chief also listed five points and added that Dhruv Rathee failed to mentione those facts in his 2.5 minute video against her Read: 'Not easy to tolerate me': Arvind Kejriwal opens up about wife Sunita, Swati Maliwal 'assault' case and PM Modi\"It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats,\" Maliwal said.

Maliwal has allged that she was slapped and kicked by Bibhav Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13. However, AAP leadership has rejected all the allegation, terming them baseless was arrested on May 18 after an FIR was filed in the assault case. Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation.

