Travel Firms, Hotels See A Demand Surge On Pilgrimage Circuit

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Traffic gridlocks notwithstanding, travellers have been visiting popular pilgrimage destinations across the country this year, with travel companies seeing a rise in demand ranging from 30% to 100% compared to the last summer season.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.