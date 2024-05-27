Leh-Bound Spicejet Plane Suffers Glitch Returns To Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A SpiceJet flight on its way to Leh suffered a glitch on Sunday (May 26) morning and returned to the national capital, PTI reported citing a source Boeing 737-7 aircraft, carrying around 135 people, landed safely at the Delhi airport, the source added.A full emergency was declared at the airport and the aircraft, operating the flight SG 123 that took off at around 1030 hours, landed safely at about 1100 hrs. The plane returned due to engine vibrations, the source said Read | Folding four airlines into two is a tough task even for TatasThe aircraft returned to the national capital sometime after takeoff, as per data available on flight tracking website flightradar24, the PTI report added from SpiceJet are being awaited In The NewsSpiceJet on May 22 said that it will seek a refund of ₹450 crore from its former promoter Kalanithi Maran, and his firm, KAL Airways. This follows a Delhi high court order on May 17 that overturned an earlier judgment upholding an arbitral award in Maran's favor Read | Delhi HC sets aside order upholding arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran and against SpiceJetThe budget airline said it will seek the return of ₹450 crore out of the ₹730 crores it paid to KAL Airways and Maran. This includes ₹580 crore in principal and ₹150 crore in interest dispute goes back to February 2015 when Maran transferred his entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current chairman and managing director of the airline, after the carrier nearly went belly up in 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch and Singh had filed section 34 Petitions to challenge the Arbitral Award, specifically the directive to refund ₹270 crore to Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran. They also sought to waive the 12 per cent interest on warrants and the 18 per cent interest on both warrants and CRPS.(With inputs from PTI)

