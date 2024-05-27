Pune Porsche Crash: Teen's Mother Also Urged Family's Driver To Take Blame. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The probe into the Pune Porsche crash incident revealed apart from father and grandfather of the 17-year-old involved in the accident, his mother also requested him family's driver to take blame.

The teenager's grandfather Surendra Agarwal was arrested for `illegal confinement' of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. The minor's father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the May 19 accident, too was named in the First Information Report after the accident driver gave a statement at the Yerawada police station that he was at the wheel.

Later, teenager's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and his grandfather whisked him in a car to his house on the premises of their bungalow, confiscated his phone and confined him there, the senior police official said.“He was pressured to give a statement to police as per their directions,” police said, adding that the driver was offered gifts and cash for owning up the crash of the Porsche driven by the teenager, and also threatened Agarwal family offered to pay the driver \"any amount he quoted,\" the commissioner said, adding that his wife reached the place the next day and freed him.“The driver was frightened. He was summoned and his statement was recorded on Thursday (May 23). After corroboration of facts, an offence was registered against the juvenile's father and grandfather (on the driver's complaint),” police said driver gave a statement to the police saying he was not driving the car when it knocked down two IT professionals on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of May 19, the police said and also added,“The driver and his family will be provided police protection.”

(With inputs from agencies)

