Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Five Officials, Including Cops And Civic Staff Suspended For Negligence, Lack Of Approvals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rajkot Fire: The Gujarat government on Monday, May 27, suspended five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, for negligence related to the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 27 lives, PTI reported to a government release, the officials were found responsible \"for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals.\"The suspension of the five officials followed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's site inspection on Sunday. The Chief Minister instructed the concerned departments to take strict and punitive action against those responsible for the incident Lacked Fire NOCThe facility where the blaze erupted on Saturday, May 25, was operating without the required fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).\"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed,\" Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters on Sunday, May 26 suspended officials are:- Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant engineer, Rajkot Municipal Corporation's town planning department- Gautam Joshi, assistant town planner, RMC- MR Suma, deputy executive engineer, Rajkot Roads and Buildings department- Police inspectors VR Patel and NI RathodLatest DevelopmentsThe fire at the TRP game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening resulted in the death of 27 persons, including children police have arrested two persons and registered an FIR against six partners of the game zone and another accused on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, describing it as a prima facie \"man-made disaster.\" The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres, and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility state government has formed a Special Investigation Team and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each deceased central government has also announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.(With inputs from PTI)

