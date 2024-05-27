Karnataka Dy CM Urges Safety Measures In Bengaluru Gaming Centres Following Rajkot Fire Tragedy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written to the BBMP Commissioner instructing him to implement fail-safe measures in recreational places across the city as soon as possible and make periodic checks mandatory to avoid fire mishaps, Hindustan Times reported directive comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of visitors in the city's numerous gaming centres after a tragic fire accident at Rajkot's TRP Game Zone killed 27 people, including four children an urgent alert to all gaming arcades in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar addressed a letter to the civic body emphasizing the importance of stringent safety protocols in high-traffic entertainment spaces.

“Adherence to appropriate safety measures and precautions is of utmost importance for the prevention of untoward fire disasters in high-traffic entertainment spaces like shopping malls, gaming, and adventure zones across Bengaluru. I have written to the BBMP Commissioner with instructions to implement fail-safe measures in recreational places across the city as soon as possible while also making periodic checks mandatory to avoid fire mishaps,” Shivakumar stated, as quoted by HT incident in Rajkot occurred on Saturday at a gaming centre on Nana-Mava Road.

Witnesses said several people, including children, were inside the dome-like structure when the fire broke out. The blaze quickly engulfed the temporary structure, which then collapsed, trapping many underneath.

The Rajkot police have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, and the establishment's owner has been taken into custody, as per HT Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the tragic event and said that the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

As a result of this tragedy, officials in Bengaluru have been directed to inspect and ensure safety measures in all gaming arcades and similar high-traffic areas to safeguard against potential fire hazards.

