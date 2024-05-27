Cyclone Remal Rips Through Bengal: Storm Floods Farmlands, Flattens Homes More Rains Expected Today. Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal around 8:30 pm on Sunday. The cyclone brought with it heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and left a trail of destruction Remal: Top 10 updatesThe landfall occurred between Sagar Island in Bengal and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country. The vast coastline was blurred by thick sheets of rain as the cyclone made landfall, with surging waters sweeping fishing boats inland and inundating mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas MeT office said,“Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph.”Cyclone Remal flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck efforts focused on relocating people from South 24 Parganas district, especially Sagar Island, Sundarbans and Kakdwip, according to an official and homes in low-lying areas adjoining Kolkata were inundated. In Kolkata's Bibir Bagan area, one person was injured when a wall collapsed due to a heavy downpour Remal also caused significant disruptions in air, rail and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of southern Bengal. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled some trains, and the Kolkata airport suspended flight operations for 21 hours, affecting 394 flights India Meteorological Department's eastern regional head Somnath Dutta indicated that southern Bengal districts would experience increasing winds and rainfall Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for the storm, while West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose monitored the situation closely Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to stay at home and assuring them of her government's support Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities evacuated people from high-rises and dilapidated buildings, according to Mayor Firhad Hakim mentioned that 15,000 civic employees were mobilised to address post-cyclone scenarios, with equipment ready for quick removal of large uprooted trees cyclone caused light rains and winds in areas like Digha, Kakdwip and Jaynagar, which is expected to intensify on Monday.
