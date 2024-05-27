Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two Doctors From Sassoon General Hospital Arrested For Blood Sample Tampering

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital were arrested in the Porsche crash case that involves a 17-year-old boy. The doctors have been detained have been arrested on the charge of manipulation of blood sample, police informed arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital and have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor.

\"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case,\" a senior police official said case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor. The police claim the teenager was intoxicated. Initially granted bail, public outcry and a police review led to the minor being placed in an observation home until June 5.Family pressures driver to take blameMeanwhile, the Pune police on Saturday arrested the grandfather of the boy while claiming that both the teenager's father and grandfather put pressure on the family's driver to take blame for the accident by offering him money and giving threats.

The teenager's grandfather Surendra Agarwal was arrested for `illegal confinement' of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. The minor's father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the May 19 accident, too was named in the First Information Report.

\"After the accident, the driver gave a statement at the Yerawada police station that he was at the wheel....But it was revealed that the teen was driving the car,” police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters last week news reports claimed that even teen mother urged the family's driver to take the blame.

Pune cyber police, meanwhile, has registered an offence over a viral rap video where the teenager was purportedly seen boasting about the car crash. It was a fake video, police said.(With inputs from agencies)



