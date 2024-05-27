(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are you integrating nature and biodiversity initiatives to spur growth and meet manufacturing climate targets?

By Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing webinar series delved into the topic ' Nature and Biodiversity in Manufacturing Climate Targets.' Led by industry experts, the session highlighted how prioritizing nature and biodiversity in their climate targets can enable manufacturers to differentiate themselves in the industry.

The panel included Vivekananda Bhat, Growth Expert and Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan; Rajendran P N, Executive Vice President – Operations at Yokohama Off-Highway Tires; and D Prakalathan, Program Manager – Biodiversity, Sustainability Department at TVS Motor Company Limited.

Minimizing Biodiversity Impact through Operations and Dependency Evaluation: Embracing a circular economy by prioritizing sustainable materials sourcing, water conservation within and outside plant premises, and innovative waste minimization strategies.

Protecting and Restoring Natural Resources : Securing long-term resource availability through responsible sourcing and active ecosystem conservation, while also demonstrating environmental leadership by publishing key biodiversity initiatives.

Reducing Environmental Footprint: Implementing measures to minimize environmental impact, including reducing energy consumption, adopting renewable energy sources, recycling water, modifying processes to reduce waste, and limiting pollution to safeguard biodiversity in manufacturing.

Collaborating with Stakeholders: Engaging with local communities, environmental organizations, and government agencies to address biodiversity challenges for conservation and sustainable development, while also providing environmental education to target groups to spread awareness.

