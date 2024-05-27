Dr. Ujwala Patil's Innovative Approach To Natural Birthing Has Positioned Her As A Leader In Obstetrics Sphere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Ujwala Patil, a renowned gynecologist and obstetrician with over 24 years of experience, has been making significant strides in the field of natural birthing . As the founder of Polaris Healthcare, one of the leading gynecology hospitals in Wakad, Pune, Dr. Patil has established herself as a leader through her innovative and compassionate approach to maternal care. Her commitment to providing personalized and holistic care has made her a trusted figure for girls, women,and mothers.Dr. Patil's extensive background in gynecology and obstetrics is complemented by her qualifications and specialized training. She completed her M.B.B.S. from the prestigious B.J. Medical College in Pune and has undergone F.O.G.S.I. training in infertility. Additionally, she is certified in cervical cytology and colposcopy, further enhancing her expertise in women's health. Dr. Patil's experience includes handling numerous high-risk obstetric cases and conducting over 7000 deliveries, showcasing her proficiency and dedication to her patients.Dr. Patil's approach to natural birthing is rooted in her belief that childbirth is a natural and empowering process. She advocates for minimal medical intervention and emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive and nurturing environment for expectant mothers. Her method includes personalized birth plans, continuous support, and education to ensure that women feel confident and prepared throughout their pregnancy and childbirth journey."Natural birthing is about trusting the body's innate ability to give birth and providing the necessary support to make the process as smooth and safe as possible," says Dr. Patil. "At Polaris Healthcare, we focus on empowering women with knowledge and confidence, ensuring that they have a positive and fulfilling birthing experience."Dr. Patil believes that education is a key component of natural birthing. She educates expectant mothers about the birthing process, pain management techniques, and the benefits of natural birthing. These include nutrition, exercise, breathing techniques, and emotional preparation for childbirth. By equipping women with this knowledge, Dr. Patil helps them make informed decisions about their birthing plans and fosters a sense of empowerment.“Education and preparation are crucial for a successful natural birth,” Dr. Patil explains.“When women understand what to expect and how to manage labor effectively, they can approach childbirth with confidence and calmness. This not only benefits the mother but also contributes to the health and well-being of the baby.”Understanding that each pregnancy and birthing experience is unique, Dr. Patil creates personalized birth plans tailored to the individual needs and preferences of her patients. These plans take into consideration the mother's health, birthing preferences, and any specific concerns or conditions that might affect the birth. This personalized approach ensures that each woman receives the care and support she needs throughout her pregnancy and labor.Dr. Patil's practice at Polaris healthcare extends beyond childbirth. She provides comprehensive gynecological and obstetric care, addressing a wide range of women's health issues. Her services include prenatal and postnatal care, infertility treatments, cervical screening, and menopause management. By offering a full spectrum of services, Dr. Patil ensures that her patients receive continuous and holistic care throughout their reproductive lives.Dr. Patil's dedication to her field has earned her recognition and respect within the medical community. Her innovative approach to natural birthing and her commitment to patient care has positioned her as a leading figure in gynecology and obstetrics in Pune.For more information, please visitAbout Polaris HealthcareAfter catering to corporate hospitals for over a decade, the duo Dr. Surendra Patil and Dr. Ujwala Patil decided to commence their multidisciplinary hospital in 2011 as a super-specialty orthopedic center along with a center for Natural Birthing and Gynaecology.After encountering multiple cases and witnessing a crunch between the doctors and patients, they felt a need to start a space of their own where they could guide the patients in the right direction with personalized care and empathetic treatment. Their willingness to go above and beyond for their patients led to the conceptualization of Polaris Healthcare.Backed by multiple orthopedic specialists and talented staff, Polaris HealthCare puts patients' welfare at the forefront. Recognized as one of the top-notch orthopedic hospitals in Pune, Polaris Healthcare treats a series of complex knee and joint disorders with better treatment options and provides top care for their patients before and after surgery.Check out our recent blogs:1.2.3.4.5.

