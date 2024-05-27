Cops Attacked In J&K Village, One Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) A policeman was assaulted on Monday in J&K's Shopian district while he was executing a court order.

Officials said that a police team went to the house of one Manzoor Ahmad Khanday in the Khurmpora village in the district to execute a court warrant. However, they were attacked by miscreants resulting in injuries to one policeman.

“The injured policeman was shifted to the district hospital in Shopian, where he was referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment," said officials.

The injured policeman has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad.

"We have registered a case in this regard and assailants are being identified,” the officials said.

More details are awaited.