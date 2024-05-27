The International Version Of“Life At The Yellow River Delta” Won Three Major Telly Awards In The US

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In this year's Telly Awards in the United States, the international version of the documentary“Life at the Yellow River Delta” directed by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Foreign Languages Bureau of China, the Propaganda Department of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee, and Shandong Broadcasting and Television Station, has won three major awards: the Gold Award in the Nature category for television documentaries, the Gold Award in the Cinematography category, and the Silver Award in the Short Documentary category.

Among them, in the Nature category, there were a total of 11 works awarded the Gold Award, and the international version of“Life at the Yellow River Delta” was the only one from China. In the Cinematography category, there were a total of 2 works awarded the Gold Award, and the international version of“Life at the Yellow River Delta” was one of them.

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards, known as the“Oscars of the television industry,” is an important international award recognizing outstanding videos and television programs worldwide and has a global impact.

The judging panel of the award consists of over 200 top experts from mainstream television institutions, production companies, and advertisers. Each year, more than 13,000 entries are submitted from all around the world.