QMD Warns Of Hot Weather With Strong Wind And High Sea Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be fine and hot to very hot at places daytime with blowing dust at times becomes mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 12 -22 KT, gusting to 32 KT at places at times, and decreasing to 08 -18 KT by night.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 25 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 02- 04 FT, rises to 05 FT. Offshore, it will be 04 - 06 FT, rises to 08 FT.
Visibility inshore will be 05 - 10 KM / 03 KM or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 05 - 10 KM.
Area
High Tide Low Tide
Max
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
05:23 - 19:35 02:41 - 12:38
41
Messaid
21:25 - **:**
12:41 - **:**
43
Wakrah
05:22 - 20:35 12:04 - **:**
39
Al Khor
20:06 - 07:33 10:48 - 01:48
43
Ruwais
07:33 - 19:27 01:48 - 13:20
37
Dukhan
00:27 - 12:59 06:51 - 18:57
42
Abu Samra
12:17 - **:**
06:34 - 18:26
44
Sunrise: 04:44 LT
Sunset: 18:17 LT
MENAFN27052024000067011011ID1108260362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.