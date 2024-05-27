ECB prepares to reduce interest rates amid global economic trends

(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) has signaled a decisive move to cut interest rates from their historic highs in the coming week, as the bank’s chief economist dismissed concerns that such an action ahead of the US Federal Reserve would be counterproductive. The ECB appears set to be one of the first major central banks to lower interest rates, following criticism for being among the last to raise them during the most significant inflation surge in 33 years, which occurred three years ago.



Philip Lane, the ECB’s chief economist, conveyed that unless there are major unexpected developments, the current indicators justify reducing the highest level of interest rates. This interview took place prior to the crucial bank meeting scheduled for June 6. Investors are now strongly anticipating that the ECB will lower its key deposit rate by a quarter of a percentage point from its record high of 4 percent, especially after euro zone inflation neared the ECB's 2 percent target.



This anticipated rate cut aligns with actions taken by central banks in Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, which have already reduced borrowing costs this year in response to decreasing inflation. However, among the world's largest economies, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are not expected to lower interest rates before the summer, while the Bank of Japan is likely to continue raising them. The ECB’s move to lower rates marks a significant step as it navigates the complex landscape of global economic policies and inflationary pressures.

