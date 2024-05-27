IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted title after 10 long years at Chennai's iconic Cheepauk. Here's some pictures from the post match celebration

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted title after 10 long years at Chennai's iconic Cheepauk. Here's some pictures from the post match celebration

Gautam Gambhir poses with team owner Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the much awaited moment with his family. In the picture we see him hugging Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan poses with the IPL trophy with Pooja Dadlani and Juhi Chawla