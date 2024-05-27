               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS]


5/27/2024 4:00:54 AM

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted title after 10 long years at Chennai's iconic Cheepauk. Here's some pictures from the post match celebration


IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS] Image

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted title after 10 long years at Chennai's iconic Cheepauk. Here's some pictures from the post match celebration


IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS] Image

Gautam Gambhir poses with team owner Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani


IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS] Image

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the much awaited moment with his family. In the picture we see him hugging Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan


IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Family Celebrate Win At Chennai [PHOTOS] Image

Shah Rukh Khan poses with the IPL trophy with Pooja Dadlani and Juhi Chawla

AsiaNet News

