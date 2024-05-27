Cinnamon Lodge Habarana & Habarana Village By Cinnamon Recognized Among Top Hotels For 2024 By Trip Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce that two of its Sri Lankan Resort properties, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana and Habarana Village by Cinnamon, have been awarded the distinguished "Traveller's Choice Award 2024" by TripAdvisor. This prestigious accolade places these properties in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, reflecting their consistent excellence in hospitality and guest satisfaction.The Traveller's Choice Award, based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, recognizes the top-rated businesses around the globe. Winners of this award are renowned for delivering remarkable experiences to travellers, garnering praise for their exceptional service, quality, and value.Cinnamon Lodge Habarana is celebrated for its tranquil setting amidst lush greenery, offering guests an unparalleled escape into nature. The resort's blend of luxurious accommodations, sustainable practices, and immersive wildlife experiences makes it a standout destination for eco-conscious travellers and nature enthusiasts alike. Habarana Village by Cinnamon provides a unique village-style retreat that harmonises rustic charm with modern comforts. Its commitment to authentic Sri Lankan hospitality and cultural immersion has earned it a loyal following among guests seeking an intimate and enriching holiday experience.Both properties have consistently received glowing reviews for their exceptional service, outstanding amenities, and dedication to creating memorable guest experiences. From the serene surroundings and diverse culinary offerings to the engaging recreational activities and warm hospitality, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana and Habarana Village by Cinnamon continue to exceed the expectations of the valued guests.Cinnamon Lodge Habarana and Habarana Village by Cinnamon are thrilled to invite travellers to spend their summer vacation in serene luxury by ticking off their Summer Bucket List adventures . Guests can embark on unforgettable elephant watching safaris, immerse themselves in wildlife experiences, and connect with nature like never before. This initiative offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled beauty and tranquillity of these award-winning properties, making them an ideal destination for a memorable summer getaway.For more information about Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, please visit .

