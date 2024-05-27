Hemp Clothing Market Is Poised To Surpass USD 23.02 Billion By 2031, Showcasing A CAGR Of 27.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hemp Clothing Market

Hemp Clothing Market Size was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031

The global Hemp Clothing Market Size was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Hemp Clothing Key Players

WAMA UNDERWEAR, United By Blue, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Inc., ToadandCo, VALANI, Jungmaven, ONNO T-Shirt Company, Levi Strauss and Co., Outerknown.

Type

.Shirts

.Pants

.T-shirts

.Activewear

.Coats and Jackets

.Dress

.Undergarments

.Others

End User

.Men

.Women

.Kids

Distribution Channel

.Hypermarket

.Independent Retail Stores

.E-commerce

.Others

Analyst Review

The hemp clothing market holds a significant scope for growth during the forecast period. Currently, the market is moving toward maturity stage and is expected to garner steady growth in major markets, which include the U.S., China, and India.

The hemp clothing market has witnessed steady growth even under several unrests such as global uncertainty, weakened global economy, and others. According to the insights of the CXOs, the activewear segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to increase in the affinity of consumer toward sportswear.

In addition, increase in sponsored sports events by government and private organizations to augment the participation of young population from developing regions fosters the growth of the sports apparel segment. Moreover, rise in the frequency of direct to consumer advertisements is anticipated to propel the market growth. E-commerce segment has enabled consumers to procure exclusive hemp clothing at better cost, thereby increasing overall sales of hemp clothing.

