Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 27: Price Of One Sovereign Surge By Rs 200

The price of gold in Kerala today (May 27) is Rs 6,665 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,271 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,665 (Rs 6,640 yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 53,320 (Rs 53,120 yesterday)

10 grams- Rs 66,650 (Rs 66,400 yesterday)

100 grams- Rs 6,66,500 (Rs 6,64,000 yesterday)



1 gram- Rs 7,271 (Rs 7,244 yesterday)

8 gram - Rs 58,168 (Rs 57,952 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 72,710 (Rs 72,440 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 7,27,100 (Rs 7,24,400 yesterday)

1 gram- Rs 5,453 (Rs 5,433 yesterday)

8 gram - Rs 43,624 (Rs 43,464 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 54,530 (Rs 54,330 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 5,45,300 (Rs 5,43,300 yesterday)

