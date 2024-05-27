IPL 2024: Suhana Khan Wishes Brother Abram Khan After KKR Wins Trophy At Chennai [PHOTO]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suhana Khan took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to her younger brother, AbRam, who turned 11 on May 27. Coinciding with his birthday was the remarkable victory of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team co-owned by their father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the IPL 2024 tournament.

The final match of IPL 2024 unfolded in Chennai on May 26, where KKR clinched their third title in history with a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), triumphing by eight wickets. Suhana Khan, seizing the moment of double celebration, shared a delightful picture of AbRam on her Instagram story, captioning it, "Good day to be the birthday boy (sic)."







AbRam, visibly elated, was captured on camera celebrating both his birthday and KKR's victory at the Chennai stadium. Donning a KKR T-shirt emblazoned with the proclamation 'Champions of 2024', he exuded pure joy and pride in the team's achievement.

The victory was undoubtedly a moment of immense pride for Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen celebrating exuberantly with his family amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium. Alongside SRK and his family, the IPL 2024 finals in Chennai witnessed the presence of notable personalities including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.