'Live In Fear, Forced To Flee': Pakistani Christian Lambasts State Inaction After Sargodha Mob Attack (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the recent mob attack on Christians in Pakistan's Punjab province, a poignant and heart-wrenching testimony from a 27-year-old Pakistani Christian is being widely circulated on social media platforms. His words echo the deep-rooted fear, anguish, and sense of betrayal felt by many within the minority Christian community in Pakistan.

The incident, which unfolded in Mujahid Colony, Sargodha district, saw an enraged mob led by radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists attacking members of the Christian community over allegations of desecration of a religious book. Homes and properties were burned and ransacked, leaving behind a trail of destruction and trauma.

Over 450 individuals, including 50 identified suspects, surrounded Nazir Masih's residence and shoe factory, accusing the elderly Christian of religious book desecration. The mob ignited fires at the factory, nearby shops, and houses, and subjected Masih to brutal treatment.

Fortunately, a sizable police force arrived promptly, saving Masih's life and that of 10 other Christians. Despite Masih's family denying the accusation, the mob persisted in their violent intentions.

In response, the enraged crowd attacked police personnel with stones, resulting in injuries to over 10 officers. Despite the chaos, the police managed to rescue the endangered families.

Following this incident, a Pakistani Christian man shared that

his existence has been marred by a pervasive atmosphere of fear and suspicion, where the mere accusation of blasphemy can lead to dire consequences. He also painted a picture of a systemic failure, where every department of the state seems to contribute to the marginalization of Christians.

"As a 27-year-old Pakistani Christian, who has never been abroad... Since the day I have been born and in the moment I am standing here, I and each Christian who has called themselves a Pakistani lives in fear, under pressure, under constant threat of being god forbid alleged to have committed blasphemy. What has happened today in Sargodha is a realization of that. This brings the question whether the Punjab police, whether the Pakistani law enforcement agencies, who are under a mandate to safeguard us... who are under a mandate to safeguard Pakistani Christians... who are under mandate to secure law and order situation all across Pakistan... Instead of following their lawful duty, instead of ensuring what they get paid to do... they seem to be tacit facilitators of the perpetrators," said the Pakistani Christian in a viral video.

He further added, "A 27-year-old Christian like me that there is this unsaid policy across the state in every department of the state that somehow by hook or by crook make things so hard for Christians that they are forced to flee from Pakistan sooner or later. I as a Pakistani Christian today once again... I am extremely ashamed of calling Pakistan... I am not ashamed of calling this my home, but I am ashamed at the people who I call my neighbours, I am ashamed of those who I repose my trust into that they would be safeguarding my rights... they would treat me as equal citizen and ensure my security as well... I am ashamed at at them, I am ashamed at the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan as well... Although I call it honourable for legal reasons, but as a 27-year-old Pakistani Christian who has just witnessed another 70-year-old member of my community who is akin to my father."

Currently, the Punjab police have deployed over 2,000 officers in Sargodha's Mujahid Colony to maintain law and order. Recent video clips circulating on social media depict mob attacks on properties belonging to the Christian community.

Ifran Gill Masih, a relative of Nazir Masih, informed PTI that his uncle recently returned from Dubai after a four-year absence. Despite being falsely accused of desecrating a holy book by some locals, Masih's family managed to protect themselves by staying indoors as the mob approached.

The atmosphere remains tense, and Christians in the area are living in fear. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concern over the situation in Sargodha, particularly in Gillwala village, where the Christian community is reportedly facing significant threats to their safety from agitated mobs. This incident echoes a similar event last year in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, where 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians were burnt down by a mob provoked by reports of Quran desecration by two individuals.