Raghava Lawrence Turns Good Samaritan: Actor Helps Class 12 Student To Get College Admission; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raghava Lawrence, a Tamil actor and filmmaker,

never shies away from humanitarian efforts. He has always helped individuals in need through his charity trust and is always available to assist with education, medical care, and other needs. Earlier this month, the actor launched a programme called Maatram, in which he donated ten tractors to underprivileged farmers in need.

Recently, a video showing him and KPY Bala of Cooku with Comali fame purchasing an automobile for a poor woman became popular. Most recently, Raghava Lawrence assisted a Class 12 student

gain

admission to her preferred college.

Vaishnavi,

from

Chennai's

Korukkupet, got 592 in Class 12 but was not accepted into the college she applied to.

Small-screen actress Aranthangi Nisha shared this knowledge

to

Raghava Lawrence. Lawrence met the concerned student in person and, following a chat, helped her get into the institution she wanted. He also offered several incentives to the kids.

Raghava Lawrence reiterated his commitment to helping others in a press conference. He said,“I am openly extending my help to everyone, hoping that my actions will inspire more people to do the same. I am always ready and happy to assist those in need. Moreover, North Chennai, my birthplace, has embraced me with open arms, and I am grateful for their trust. I will continue to

help as much as I can, without expecting anything in

return.”

When a reporter inquired if he planned to enter politics in the future, the actor responded no. He stated,

"I have no intention of joining politics. What I do is a service to God.

We're

accustomed to expecting something in return when we do something good. Some may believe that I am doing them to obtain access to politics, but they will soon understand."

