SHOCKING: Woman Brutally Raped By Fake Casting Agent Under Pretense To Get Work On 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Casting couch incidents are not new in the film industry and many have been quite vocal about it. Another horrifying incident took place when a woman got a fake call for a show's audition and was later raped. The rape of a woman under the guise of obtaining her work on comedian Kapil Sharma's show has shocked the entertainment world.



The incident

The incident took place in Nalasopara, near Mumbai, on May 21. The accused casting agent Anand Singh invited the victim woman to an audition at her house under the guise of gaining her a position on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and then raped her.



Following the incident, accused Anand Singh threatened to kill the victim if she revealed anything to anyone. Despite this, the victim filed a complaint against the accused at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara, and the accused was detained.



Victim's statement

The victim told police that the accused had tricked her into believing he was known to prominent figures in the television industry. He also lied about working on Kapil Sharma's show. The victim stated that she expected Anand to gain work on Kapil Sharma's show. Police say the accused met the victim through an acquaintance. The woman had gone to Anand's house in Nalasopara to give her audition and then raped her.

The victim said that Anand tried to get close to her during the audition. When she protested, he pushed himself on her. He also beat her and threatened to kill her if she informed the police.



Charges against the accused

On the victim's allegation, the police filed a case against the accused casting agent Anand Singh under sections 376, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian IPC and arrested him.