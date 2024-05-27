U.S. airport traveler numbers hit record levels ahead of summer travel season

(MENAFN) The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported an unprecedented number of passengers at airports on Friday, with 2.95 million travelers passing through security checkpoints, setting a new single-day record. This surge in travel activity coincides with Memorial Day weekend, traditionally viewed as the start of the summer travel season in the United States. The record-breaking figures underscore the high demand for air travel as the summer approaches.



In line with this trend, Airlines for America, an industry group representing major US airlines, has forecasted a record-breaking summer travel season. The group anticipates 271 million passengers will fly this summer, reflecting a 6.3 percent increase compared to the previous year. This projection suggests a significant rise in air travel demand as Americans embrace summer travel opportunities.



The TSA's recent figures surpassed the previous record set in November, which saw nearly 2.91 million passengers in a single day. The substantial increase in air travel is also reflected in the airlines' operational plans. American carriers are scheduled to operate over 26,000 daily flights this summer, marking an increase of nearly 1,400 flights or 5.6 percent more than in 2023, when they transported 255 million passengers.



The summer travel season, spanning from June 1 to August 31, is expected to see continued high levels of air travel, indicating a robust recovery and growth in the aviation sector following the challenges of the past few years. These figures highlight the strong resurgence in passenger confidence and the eagerness of the public to engage in travel and tourism activities.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260293