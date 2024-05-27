Chinese consumer market displays sustained recovery, surge in April

(MENAFN) In April, China's consumer market demonstrated ongoing recovery, with total retail sales of consumer goods reaching 3.57 trillion yuan, marking an annual increase of 2.3 percent. For the cumulative period from January to April, total retail sales rose to 15.6 trillion yuan, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.1 percent. According to Al-Iqtisad Daily, the consumption of goods experienced steady growth in April, with retail sales of goods increasing by 2.0 percent year-on-year. High-quality goods, in particular, saw rapid growth, with retail sales of communications equipment and sports and entertainment equipment rising by 13.3 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.



The services sector also continued its recovery trajectory, as retail sales of services grew by 8.4 percent year-on-year from January to April, surpassing the growth rate of retail sales of goods by 4.9 percentage points during the same period. This indicates a robust rebound in consumer spending on services. Additionally, online consumption maintained a strong growth pace, with online retail sales increasing by 11.5 percent year-on-year, reaching 4.41 trillion yuan in the first four months of the year.



Retail sales in rural areas outpaced those in urban areas, with rural retail sales of consumer goods growing by 3.5 percent in April, exceeding the growth rate in urban areas by 1.4 percentage points. This trend highlights the faster recovery and expansion of the rural consumer market compared to urban areas. Overall, these figures illustrate a positive trajectory in China's consumer market, driven by both goods and services, with significant contributions from high-quality goods and online retail channels.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260290