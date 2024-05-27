New foreign firms surge in China despite drop in overall direct investment

(MENAFN) The number of newly established foreign companies in China surged by 19.2 percent in the first four months of this year, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. During this period, spanning from January to April, a total of 16,805 foreign-funded companies were established across the country. However, despite the increase in the number of new companies, the actual foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 27.9 percent from the previous year, amounting to 360.2 billion yuan (approximately 50.66 billion dollars).



The Ministry's statement also highlighted sector-specific trends within the FDI landscape. Investment in the manufacturing sector saw a notable increase, reaching approximately 103.7 billion yuan during the first four months, which constitutes 28.8 percent of the total FDI. In particular, the high-tech manufacturing sector attracted 45.73 billion yuan, with its share in the total FDI rising by 2.7 percentage points from the previous year to 12.7 percent.



Additionally, the recently released Kearney Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index for 2024 indicated a significant improvement in China's standing. The country jumped from seventh to third place in the global ranking and maintained its leading position among emerging markets. This rise reflects growing investor confidence in China’s economic prospects and its appeal as a destination for foreign investments, despite the overall decline in FDI figures.

