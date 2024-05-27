China, Japan resume high-level economic dialogue amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) On Sunday, China and Japan reached an agreement to convene a new round of high-level bilateral economic dialogue at the earliest possible opportunity, according to a report by China Central Television. This accord was finalized during a meeting in Seoul between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The two leaders are set to participate in a trilateral summit on Monday, which will also include South Korean President Yeon Suk-yul.



During their meeting, Premier Li expressed to Prime Minister Kishida his hope that Japan would manage sensitive issues, such as Taiwan, with careful consideration. This discussion comes on the heels of recent military exercises conducted by the Chinese army around Taiwan, an autonomous island that Beijing asserts as part of its territory. Li's remarks underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly concerning Taiwan's status and security.



The agreement to resume economic dialogue signifies a mutual interest in addressing economic cooperation despite the prevailing political and security challenges. Both nations recognize the importance of sustaining economic relations and are taking steps to facilitate dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral economic ties. The forthcoming economic talks are expected to address a range of issues, potentially easing economic frictions and fostering stability in the broader regional economic landscape.

