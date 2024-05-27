Japan Portable Power Station Market Valuation USD 225.5 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japan Portable Power Station Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan portable power station market size was valued at $137.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

A portable power station is a battery-powered generator that can be used to charge various devices, such as fans, mobile phones, computers, and other electronic devices. Charging capacity, minimal maintenance, safety, and portability are the advantages of these portable power station.

The growth of the portable power station market has grown significantly, attributed to increase in the use of smart devices, the aging of the network infrastructure, and rise in the use of energy in remote areas.

The major companies profiled in this Japan portable power station industry report include Anker Technology, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, Suaoki, Chilwee Group Co., Ltd., Ges Group Limited Company, Mitsubishi corporation and Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.

The main factors driving the growth of the Japan portable power station market include increase in demand for smart devices (including smartphones and smart watches), as well as the demand for uninterruptible power supplies for applications such as emergency power supplies, automobiles and off-grid power supplies.

The longer charging time and high cost of portable power stations restrain the Japan portable power station market growth.

By capacity, the 501-1,000 Wh segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By application, the portable power station market is divided into emergency power, off-grid power and automotive.

By sales channel, the portable power station market is divided into online and offline. The off-grid power segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increase in use of smartphones and surge in camping and other recreational activities.

Japan has been actively developing and promoting portable power stations, also known as home battery systems or residential energy storage systems. These compact, battery-based devices are designed to provide backup power and enhance energy resilience for homes and small businesses.

Battery Capacity:

Portable power stations in Japan typically range from 1 kWh to 10 kWh of usable battery capacity.

This allows them to power essential household appliances and devices during blackouts or emergencies.

Applications:

Backup power supply during grid outages or natural disasters

Supplementing home solar PV systems by storing excess renewable energy

Powering outdoor activities, camping, or emergency preparedness

Japan's portable power station technology showcases the country's efforts to empower households and small businesses with reliable, resilient, and renewable-ready energy solutions.

As the demand for energy independence and disaster preparedness grows, these compact battery systems are expected to play a significant role in Japan's energy landscape.

Battery Chemistry:

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common chemistry used in Japanese portable power stations.

Some models also incorporate newer battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, to improve safety and energy density.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global portable power station market

As people remain isolated in their homes, COVID19 continues to have a major impact on tourism and air travel globally. Closed destinations and hotels, as well as travel restrictions, camping and outdoor recreation will affect travel and tourism.

According to data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), all tourist destinations in the world have implemented travel restrictions, 97 destinations (45%) have totally or partially closed their tourist borders, and 65 destinations (30%) have been totally or international flights partially suspended, and 39 destinations (18%) are closing borders, prohibiting passengers from certain countries of origin.

Additionally, impact of COVID-19 on camping and other outdoor industry affecting portable power station sales. The above restrictions have directly impacted the portable power station market in Japan.

